Indiependence Music and Arts Festival in Co Cork won't go ahead next year

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival in Co Cork won’t go ahead next year as it is “taking a break”.
The weekend festival in Mitchelstown in Co Cork started in 2006 and typically takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend.
A statement from the festival noted its small beginnings in “the town square” in 2006 and remarked that “since then, we’ve seen it all, rain, sunshine and hurricanes.”
The statement added: “We’ve had some wonderful times and some really difficult ones and now we need a little break to recoup and relook and hopefully come back stronger”.
While Indiependence won’t take place next year, the festival organisers said this “break in 2024 is with a view to seeing you again in 2025”.
The festival also thanked “everyone who has helped and supported us over the years”, adding: “We are more grateful than words can explain.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site