Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 29 November 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Indiependence File image of Indiependence Music and Arts Festival in Co Cork
Taking A Break

Indiependence Music and Arts Festival in Co Cork won't go ahead next year

While Indiependence won’t take place next year, festival organisers said this ‘break in 2024 is with a view to seeing you again in 2025′.
1.2k
0
16 minutes ago

THE INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival in Co Cork won’t go ahead next year as it is “taking a break”.

The weekend festival in Mitchelstown in Co Cork started in 2006 and typically takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A statement from the festival noted its small beginnings in “the town square” in 2006 and remarked that “since then, we’ve seen it all, rain, sunshine and hurricanes.”

The statement added: “We’ve had some wonderful times and some really difficult ones and now we need a little break to recoup and relook and hopefully come back stronger”.

While Indiependence won’t take place next year, the festival organisers said this “break in 2024 is with a view to seeing you again in 2025”.

The festival also thanked “everyone who has helped and supported us over the years”, adding: “We are more grateful than words can explain.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     