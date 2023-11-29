Indiependence Music and Arts Festival in Co Cork won't go ahead next year

THE INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival in Co Cork won’t go ahead next year as it is “taking a break”.

The weekend festival in Mitchelstown in Co Cork started in 2006 and typically takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A statement from the festival noted its small beginnings in “the town square” in 2006 and remarked that “since then, we’ve seen it all, rain, sunshine and hurricanes.”

The statement added: “We’ve had some wonderful times and some really difficult ones and now we need a little break to recoup and relook and hopefully come back stronger”.

While Indiependence won’t take place next year, the festival organisers said this “break in 2024 is with a view to seeing you again in 2025”.

The festival also thanked “everyone who has helped and supported us over the years”, adding: “We are more grateful than words can explain.”