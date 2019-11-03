This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Indigenous Amazon land defender killed by illegal loggers in ambush

A logger also died in the attack on Friday night in Maranhao, Brazil.

By Associated Press Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 10:43 AM
ILLEGAL LOGGERS HAVE ambushed a group of indigenous forest guards in Brazil’s Amazon, killing one and injuring another.

A logger also died in the attack on Friday night in Maranhao, a northeastern state, according to FUNAI, a state agency that represents indigenous interests.

Paulo Paulino Guajajara, who died after being shot in the face, was a leader in a group seeking to protect the Arariboia indigenous reserve from incursions.

Federal police will investigate Guajajara’s killing in order to “bring those responsible for this crime to justice,” said Sergio Moro, the justice and public security minister.

An indigenous leader in the area said the forest guards had previously received threats and wore protective vests while on patrol.

“We informed federal agencies of the threats but they didn’t take any action,” leader Sonia Guajajara said.

Some indigenous groups in the Amazon rainforest say they are increasingly vulnerable to incursions by loggers and cattle ranchers.

Fires used to clear land in the Amazon increased sharply in July and August, causing international alarm over a region seen as critical to curbing climate change.

Concern about the rainforest had heightened after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year with calls to loosen protections for nature reserves and indigenous lands.

Bolsonaro says some economic development is necessary in the Amazon.

