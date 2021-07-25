#Open journalism No news is bad news

Regulations to put indoor dining reopening on a legal footing to be published today

By Christina Finn Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 10:42 AM
Pictured getting his pub ready for reopening in Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny, is Eamon Irish who owns Irish's Bar in the village.
Image: Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
THE FINAL REGULATIONS that legally allow for the new system for indoor dining will be signed off by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today.

Indoor dining for fully vaccinated and fully recovered people will reopen tomorrow.

Failte Ireland’s guidelines for pubs and restaurants were published yesterday, setting out that a maximum of 6 persons aged 13 or over are permitted at a table.

This limit of six does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger.

The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall. Multiple tables cannot be booked.

While the Digital Covid Certificate will be the primary evidence used when going into a pub, restaurant or café to access indoor hospitality, other forms of evidence or documentation will also be allowed.

What documentation is acceptable will be set out in the regulations today.

People across the country are currently receiving their Digital Covid Certificate via email and by post. The regulations will also set out what evidence tourists from other countries can use to gain entry.

The new regulations will also set out how issues of enforcement will be handled.

While indoor service will resume for many businesses tomorrow, some publicans and restaurateurs have said health concerns, and other logistical matters will prevent them from opening indoor dining.

Government has said the operation will be kept under close review and, “hopefully, as time progresses a relaxation of the control measures will become feasible”.

Yesterday, protesters held a demonstration in Dublin against ongoing restrictions in Ireland and the new legislation allowing for the vaccine pass for indoor dining.

