#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

929 Views 6 Comments
Share

BUCKLE YOUR SEATBELTS.

What we thought we knew about July is set to be well and truly turned on its head.

Cabinet is meeting today to make a decision on indoor dining, which was due to reopen on 5 July but is likely to be pushed back by several weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) gave modelling to government members yesterday on the potential spread of the Delta variant if hospitality reopens indoors.

Now, ministers must decide whether indoor dining can resume and what it would look like when it does.

Cabinet arrivals 005 Ministers arrive at Dublin Castle this morning ahead of the Cabinet meeting Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Things are about as clear as mud right now, but what do we know so far?

The provisional plan for July that the government previously announced would have allowed several restrictions to be eased or lifted at the start of the month, including permission for indoor services to return in pubs and restaurants.

Outdoor dining has been open since 7 June (and indoor dining was allowed in hotels and B&Bs for residents from 2 June).

Luckily, we’ve (mostly) had the weather for the ol outdoor dining so far.

Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants was due to follow on 5 July – but since then, the arrival of the Delta variant on the scene has shaken up the playbook.

It’s now likely that the reopening will be pushed back to at least the middle of the month.

Hi folks.

Well, here we are again, waiting together to hear what the next stage of Covid-19 restrictions will look like.

Lauren Boland here, I’ll be with you for the next while as we find out what will or won’t be allowed in the hospitality sector over the coming weeks. Get in touch with your thoughts via Lauren@TheJournal.ie or on Twitter @LaurenAnna_1.

We’re expecting details on indoor dining early this afternoon after a Cabinet meeting – but as you know yourself, these things can stretch on longer than planned, so we’ll see how it goes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie