BUCKLE YOUR SEATBELTS.

What we thought we knew about July is set to be well and truly turned on its head.

Cabinet is meeting today to make a decision on indoor dining, which was due to reopen on 5 July but is likely to be pushed back by several weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) gave modelling to government members yesterday on the potential spread of the Delta variant if hospitality reopens indoors.

Now, ministers must decide whether indoor dining can resume and what it would look like when it does.