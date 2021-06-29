The reopening of indoor hospitality is likely to be pushed back by several weeks.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
BUCKLE YOUR SEATBELTS.
What we thought we knew about July is set to be well and truly turned on its head.
Cabinet is meeting today to make a decision on indoor dining, which was due to reopen on 5 July but is likely to be pushed back by several weeks.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) gave modelling to government members yesterday on the potential spread of the Delta variant if hospitality reopens indoors.
Now, ministers must decide whether indoor dining can resume and what it would look like when it does.
Things are about as clear as mud right now, but what do we know so far?
The provisional plan for July that the government previously announced would have allowed several restrictions to be eased or lifted at the start of the month, including permission for indoor services to return in pubs and restaurants.
Outdoor dining has been open since 7 June (and indoor dining was allowed in hotels and B&Bs for residents from 2 June).
Luckily, we’ve (mostly) had the weather for the ol outdoor dining so far.
Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants was due to follow on 5 July – but since then, the arrival of the Delta variant on the scene has shaken up the playbook.
It’s now likely that the reopening will be pushed back to at least the middle of the month.
Hi folks.
Well, here we are again, waiting together to hear what the next stage of Covid-19 restrictions will look like.
Lauren Boland here, I’ll be with you for the next while as we find out what will or won’t be allowed in the hospitality sector over the coming weeks. Get in touch with your thoughts via Lauren@TheJournal.ie or on Twitter @LaurenAnna_1.
We’re expecting details on indoor dining early this afternoon after a Cabinet meeting – but as you know yourself, these things can stretch on longer than planned, so we’ll see how it goes.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)