#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

Leo Varadkar says 105 minute time-limit for pubs and restaurants is 'under review' and he wants it gone

The Tánaiste denied that the time limit had no scientific basis.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 11,874 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5494455
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said the 105-minute time limit that applies to tables close together in indoor hospitality is being reviewed and that he would like to see it ended. 

Indoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants has not returned so far this year due to Covid-19 restrictions but guidelines have been issued for when it does. 

Those guidelines state that a 105-minute time limit will be in place for indoor dining where there is social distancing of one metre between tables but this time limit can be removed if there are two metres between tables. 

These guidelines were issued in May before the government last month took the decision to reopen indoor hospitality initially to people who are fully vaccinated only.

The government is planning that this system would be in place before the weekend of 25 July. 

Ahead of the reopening, there has been focus on the time limit for indoor hospitality that would see groups limited to a stay of 105 minutes at a table. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that the time limit was being implemented out of an abundance of caution.

Speaking on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder this evening, Varadkar said this time limit is “under review”.

Related Reads

13.07.21 People who have had Covid-19 will be able to contact a call centre to get a recovery certificate
13.07.21 'A society divided': Opposition lines up against government's indoor dining legislation

“That’s one of the things that the working group under (Tourism Minister) Catherine Martin is going to examine before we open,” he said. 

The Tánaiste denied that the time-limit had no scientific basis.

“It’s to do with contact tracing and has to do with reducing the amount of time that anyone spends in an indoor space,” he said.

Bear in mind that only applies if the tables are less than two metres apart. So not in your fine dining restaurant or even your not too busy rural pub, it only applies wherever tables are close together. 

Varadkar said that it is “up to the proprietor” to decide how tables are spaced out “but that the one hour 45 minute thing is under review” 

He added: “It’s not something that was invented by my department or the Department of Tourism, it’s advice from NPHET. I understand why it is there and it is there to limit the amount of time that somebody spends in an enclosed place.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Asked whether he like to see it removed, Varadkar said: “Yes, but I would prefer to do that with the support of our public health advisors rather than as a political decision.”

Speaking about the implementation of the new rules for indoor dining, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said earlier that the working group led by Martin would “work through the final details”.

“The working group is meeting to go through a lot of those details, we only passed the legislation yesterday in government. It has to go through the Dáill this week, we won’t introduce it until at least a week more than a week from now and in that interim period all those details will be worked out,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie