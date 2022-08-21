Fire-fighters extinguish 'significant' industrial fire in Co Wicklow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
FIRE CREWS TACKLED a “significant” industrial fire in Wicklow this afternoon.
The fire broke out in the Croghan Industrial Estate in Arklow at around 1.30pm.
Fire crews from Arklow, Wicklow town, and Gorey in Co Wexford were supported by a water tanker from Greystones to put out the fire
Wicklow Fire Service says the incident was quickly brought under control and extinguished thanks to the timely interventions from the respective fire crews.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS