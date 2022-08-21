Fire-fighters extinguish 'significant' industrial fire in Co Wicklow

FIRE CREWS TACKLED a “significant” industrial fire in Wicklow this afternoon.

The fire broke out in the Croghan Industrial Estate in Arklow at around 1.30pm.

Fire crews from Arklow, Wicklow town, and Gorey in Co Wexford were supported by a water tanker from Greystones to put out the fire

Wicklow Fire Service says the incident was quickly brought under control and extinguished thanks to the timely interventions from the respective fire crews.

