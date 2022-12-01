Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 1 December 2022
Information booklet on how to reduce energy use will be delivered to over two million households

It’s part of the Government’s response to the unprecedented challenge facing families.

1 hour ago
The biggest cost on a daily basis is central heating.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A NEW INFORMATION booklet containing expert advice on how to reduce energy use is being delivered to over two million households.

It’s part of a national campaign urging people to “reduce your use” over winter.

The “Reduce your use / Stay Warm and Well” campaign forms part of the Government’s response to the unprecedented challenge facing families, households and businesses due to rising energy costs.

The booklet contains a range of practical information on how to reduce energy use where safe and possible to do so, and outlines the supports and services available.

It’s been developed by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, in collaboration with the Department of Social Protection, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, MABS and ALONE.

Professor Aoife Foley of Queen’s University Belfast complied figures for the booklet highlighting which appliances use the most energy in your home.

“Based on our figures, a family of four could be spending as much as €25 per day on electricity, gas and home heating,” she noted.

“Over a standard winter monthly billing period, this could exceed a cost of €700. This cost is for everyday home activities such as electric showers, using your dishwasher, washing machine and tumble dryer, boiling your kettle and cooking dinner.”

But Foley said the “biggest cost on a daily basis is having central heating on for 5 hours”, which accounts for 46% of that daily cost, at approximately €11.40.

“Turning the heating thermostat to about 19°C, setting the hot water thermostat to about 60°C, servicing your boiler, checking that no air is trapped in your radiators, and using the correct time or volume setting to heat the water you need means you can save a few hundred euros a year for the average household.”

Meanwhile, Tom Halpin, Head of Communications at SEAI, said: “We are working with households right across the country to help everyone reduce their energy use, now and for good.

“This starts with advising householders and businesses how to reduce their energy bills through changing habits, better practice and guidance on heating and electricity.”

Making a difference

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

