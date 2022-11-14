Injunction sought over use of Covid-19 vaccines on children aged 5-11

THE HIGH COURT has been asked to make orders preventing the State from administering Covid-19 vaccines or booster shots to children aged between five and eleven years of age until full information about any alleged risks have been given to the public.

The action has been brought by two individuals, Sharon Browne and David Egan, against parties injuncting the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the HSE and the former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The pair claim that they are seeking the injunction to protect the rights of children and claim that the alleged harm being caused by the vaccines breaches the Irish Constitutional right to bodily integrity.

The action is opposed by the State and the HSE, which is represented by David Leahy SC, which denies all the adverse claims about the vaccine’s safety.

Browne from South Claughan Road, Garryowen, Limerick claims that her mother died in 2021 from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine, which has left her family devasted.

The court also heard that Egan, who says he is a disability rights worker from Doughiska, Galway City, also claims to have gathered medical and statistical evidence from around the world to prove his theory that the vaccines are harmful.

Both claims to be bringing their action out of their concerns for younger and vulnerable people.

If granted order would allow parents and guardians to be fully informed about what the applicants claims are the risks, deaths, injuries, illnesses and disabilities the plaintiffs claim are caused by the vaccines.

This information, it is claimed, would allow parents to give an informed consent in relation to the vaccines.

As part of their action the applicants have brought a number of pre-trial motions where thy seek orders including one allowing them to amend part of the proceedings and where they seek a protective costs order, where they won’t have to pay any legal costs even if their action was unsuccessful.

The applicants claim that the protective costs orders should be granted as they are taking the case in the public interest.

The matters were briefly before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore today, who adjourned the case in order to a date in December.

This was done to allow for the clarification of certain technical matters raised in the action.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.