INMO recommends members accept Labour Court recommendations

Nurses and midwives during last week's strike. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has recommended that its members accept the Labour Court recommendations issued on Monday aimed at resolving the ongoing pay and retention dispute.

The INMO executive met today and confirmed that a ballot of its members will be held between 11 and 25 March.

The organisation is recommending acceptance subject to contract negotiations which are due to take place over the next three weeks, a spokesperson confirmed.

Three further strike days were called off on Monday after the Labour Court intervened in the dispute.

The INMO has said that the court’s recommendations “makes progress across all areas of concern to the organisation, including the key areas of safe staffing and addressing recruitment and retention problems.”

Among other proposals, it includes “guaranteed multi-annual funding to maintain safe staffing levels,” the INMO has said, as well as “significant changes to salary scale and allowances” and “increased education and training opportunities.”

It’s also proposed to establish an expert group to examine remaining pay and reform issues including those affecting senior management grades.