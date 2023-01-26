WATCH: Inside The Newsroom webinar takes you behind the scenes of our reporting

IT’S BEEN ANOTHER busy week for news, which means another busy news for those who source, research and report it.

Today, The Journal hosted a webinar to look behind the news and explore how we put together the stories that matter to you.

News Editor Daragh Brophy was joined by News Correspondent Órla Ryan, as well as politics reporter Tadgh McNally and climate reporter Lauren Boland, to discuss what the what’s been happening on their beats, including furore over Coillte’s latest forestry deal, Paschal Donohoe’s election expenses, and Ireland’s climate targets.

Advertisement

Órla also tells us about creating and hosting Redacted Lives, a six-part podcast series telling the true stories of survivors of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes.

If you want to learn about the process behind bringing you the stories that matter to you, give Inside The Newsroom a watch.

As mentioned in the video, you can sign up for the Inside The Newsroom newsletter here, and the Temperature Check climate newsletter here.