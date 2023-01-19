Sign up for Inside the Newsroom, the monthly email for supporters of The Journal

Advertisement

Thursday 19 January 2023
LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago

LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago

BACK IN 2020, things changed drastically for all of us in Ireland due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things shifted for us at The Journal too, we launched a new product to help us connect with the community of readers that have helped make us one of the biggest news websites in the country. 

We wanted to recognise the support that we received over those initial pandemic months – which has continued on since – and that helped us to keep going, while highlighting how important it is for Ireland to have a resilient, independent media. 

In August of that year, we launched a new monthly email called Inside the Newsroom.

The newsletter is still going, and we’ll be sending the latest version to your inboxes by the end of the week. 

We’ll also have details on how to sign up for the first Inside the Newsroom webinar, going behind the scenes on some of the biggest stories of our time with The Journal’s reporting team. 

Making a difference

Daragh Brophy
