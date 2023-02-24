Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 24 February 2023 Dublin: 8°C
# newsletter
Sign up for Inside the Newsroom, the monthly email for supporters of The Journal
The latest edition will be out today. Sign up here.
30.2k
0
Updated 54 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 54 minutes ago

INSIDE THE NEWSROOM, our monthly newsletter from the editorial team at The Journal, goes behind the headlines and looks at how our team of reporters and editors source and report on the big stories of the day. 

As the world marks a grim anniversary, this month’s edition takes a look at how our coverage of the War in Ukraine has developed over the last 12 months. 

We’ll also be taking a look back at our return to live events last week – the Redacted Lives: In Conversation evening which took place in Dublin’s Pearse Centre. 

The latest edition will be out today, and you’ll find details on how to sign up below. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie
@DaraghBroph
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     