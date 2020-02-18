This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tralee Aqua Dome warns centre could close over number of insurance claims

Accounts show the aqua dome is loss-making eight months of the year.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 9:56 PM
Image: Peter Zoeller
Image: Peter Zoeller

THE DIRECTORS OF Tralee Aqua Dome have warned that if insurance claims against the attraction grow, it could eventually lead to the closure of the facility.

The warning is contained in new accounts which show that the Aqua Dome company, Tralee Waterworld plc recorded pre-tax profits of €73,511 in the 12 months to the end of April last.

Revenues at the attraction – owned by local shareholders – last year increased by 5% from €1.17m to €1.23m.

The directors’ report attached to the accounts state that “insurance claims against the company are an ongoing concern which if they continue to grow could eventually lead to the closure of the facility”.

CEO of the Aqua Dome, Kieran Routledge stated today that it is a continuing battle to keep the Aqua Dome open.

He stated that the Aqua Dome is loss-making eight months of the year and is only profitable during the Summer months.

The centre plays an important role attracting domestic tourists to Co Kerry.

Mr Routledge stated that the Aqua Dome faces the significant problem of the high level of personal injury awards that are given for minor injuries.

Mr Routledge stated that the cost of dealing with claims has prevented the Aqua Dome from developing further. He stated: “We could be twice the size or we could drop the admission prices but for the insurance costs.”

He stated that the Aqua Dome’s insurance premiums last year totalled €90,000 which is an increase on premiums of around €50,000 five years ago.

Mr Routledge stated that the facility’s current annual excess on claims is €150,000.

The directors’ report warns that “successful claims up to the excess amount for a number of consecutive years would pose a significant risk to the business.”

Mr Routledge stated that he currently has seven ‘live’ personal injury claims on his desk.

The waterpark employs 35 and staff costs last year totalled €540,133.

