This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Interpol warns that Irish food delivery services are being used to transport drugs during Covid-19 crisis

Earlier this month, gardaí recovered eight kilos of cocaine as well as two handguns hidden in pizza boxes.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 12:58 PM
34 minutes ago 7,996 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088095
Image: Shutterstock/SFIO CRACHO
Image: Shutterstock/SFIO CRACHO

INTERPOL HAS RELEASED an alert warning that organised criminal gangs are using food delivery services to transport drugs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The international police force said it has received reports from police in Ireland, Malaysia, Spain and the United Kingdom identifying delivery drivers transporting cocaine, marijuana, ketamine and ecstasy.

In early April, the Spanish National Police identified and arrested seven people dressed as food delivery drivers in the Alicante and Valencia areas.

The suspects were caught delivering cocaine and marijuana by bicycle, motorbike and car. Interpol said some of the drugs had been hidden inside a false bottom of home delivery backpacks.

Earlier this month, gardaí recovered eight kilos of cocaine as well as two handguns hidden in pizza boxes.

Based on these arrests, as well as incidents in other countries, Interpol said it has issued a ‘purple notice’ alerting its 194 member countries of this new modus operandi.

Purple notices provide information on objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

“As criminals continue to adapt their activities to a world upended by Covid-19, Interpol’s purple notices are essential tools in enabling police around the world to learn from each other’s successes and address shifting crime patterns,” Stephen Kavanagh, Interpol’s Executive Director of Police Services, said.

“It is thanks to Spain, and other countries which are sharing vital policing information via Interpol that we can ensure law enforcement worldwide is not only kept up-to-date on emerging crime threats but enabled to deal with them,” Kavanagh added.

The statement from Interpol added: “Country-wide lockdowns have sharply increased demand for home delivered food and delivery drivers are a common sight on otherwise deserted streets.

“Delivery riders may be complicit or unwitting links in drug transportation. In cases brought to Interpol’s attention, suspects were sometimes falsely disguised as food delivery drivers. At other times, legitimate food deliver drivers knowingly and willingly delivered drugs on behalf of criminal organisations for financial gain.

“Legitimate food delivery drivers have also been used as unwitting drug mules. In one Malaysian case, a food delivery rider in the Gombak district of Kuala Lumpur contacted police and asked for his food package to be inspected after he became suspicious.

“The rider had been tasked with delivering a single order of Indian flatbread yet the parcel weighed approximately 11 kilograms.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie