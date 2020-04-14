Gardaí seize two guns and €500,000 of cocaine after car speeds away from Covid-19 checkpoint

TWO GUNS AND €500,000 worth of cocaine has been seized by gardaí following a car chase that began at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Dublin.

Gardaí say that two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested and are still being detained.

The incident began at 4.30am this morning when gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Division were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint on the Phibsborough Road.

Gardaí say they attempted to stop a car before it sped off. Gardaí gave pursuit and the offending car then collided with a wall on Essex Quay, near the Dublin City Council head offices.

One of the occupants of the car was observed throwing an item into the River Liffey and a search of the river by members of the Garda Water Unit later today led to the recovery of two handguns.

Gardaí also say that a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 8 kg of cocaine with an approximate street value of €500,000. A small amount of suspected cannabis herb was also discovered and all drugs have been sent for analysis.

The two men and one woman who were arrested at the scene are currently detained in Kevin Street, Kilmainham and Pearse Street Garda Stations.