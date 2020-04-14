This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Gardaí seize two guns and €500,000 of cocaine after car speeds away from Covid-19 checkpoint

The incident led to a car chase across Dublin city this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 10:13 PM
A garda Covid-19 checkpoint. (File photo)
Image: Twitter
A garda Covid-19 checkpoint. (File photo)
A garda Covid-19 checkpoint. (File photo)
Image: Twitter

TWO GUNS AND €500,000 worth of cocaine has been seized by gardaí following a car chase that began at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Dublin.

Gardaí say that two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested and are still being detained.

The incident began at 4.30am this morning when gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Division were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint on the Phibsborough Road.

Gardaí say they attempted to stop a car before it sped off. Gardaí gave pursuit and the offending car then collided with a wall on Essex Quay, near the Dublin City Council head offices.

One of the occupants of the car was observed throwing an item into the River Liffey and a search of the river by members of the Garda Water Unit later today led to the recovery of two handguns. 

Gardaí also say that a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 8 kg of cocaine with an approximate street value of €500,000. A small amount of suspected cannabis herb was also discovered and all drugs have been sent for analysis. 

The two men and one woman who were arrested at the scene are currently detained in Kevin Street, Kilmainham and Pearse Street Garda Stations.

Rónán Duffy
