Invasive pest discovered in oak trees in Dublin, with public asked to report suspected sightings

AN INVASIVE SPECIES of moth has been found in oak trees in Dublin.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today announced a finding of Thaumetopoea processionea, which is commonly referred to as the Oak Processionary Moth.

The Oak Processionary Moth caterpillars were found on four Oak trees in a Dublin housing estate.

The nests and four trees have since been destroyed.

Ireland has a Protected Zone status under the EU Plant Health legislation for this pest.

A Protected Zone is an area which is free from a harmful organism.

The Department has launched an investigation into the infestation.

Surveying for this pest around the infected site has also commenced and an intensive survey campaign using trapping methods and visual examinations of oak trees will continue over the coming months.

Alamy Stock Photo Oak Processionary Moth larvae in their silky nest in Richmond Park, London. Alamy Stock Photo

The caterpillars of the Oak Processionary moth are mainly associated with feeding on the foliage of Oak trees.

However, when there are limited oak trees, these caterpillars have been observed feeding on other tree species, such as acacia, birch, hornbeam, hawthorn, hazel and beech.

The caterpillars feed on leaves and can cause severe defoliation, leaving trees weakened and open to secondary infections from other pest and diseases.

The moth also poses risks to human and animal health, as the body of the caterpillar is adorned with numerous irritating hairs.

Contact with the hairs can provoke allergic reactions which manifest as skin rashes, conjunctivitis and respiratory problems such as pharyngitis and asthma.

The public has been advised not to touch or approach nests or caterpillars.

It’s also been advised that animals should be kept from nests or caterpillars.

The Department has also advised parents and guardians to warn children not to touch or approach the nests or caterpillars.

A warning has also been issued that people should seek medical advice if you think you or someone you care for has been seriously affected.

A vet should be contacted if you think your pet or livestock has been seriously affected.

The Department said suspected sightings should be treated with extreme caution and notified immediately, along with contact details and geolocation of the sighting.

This can be done by emailing plantandpests@agriculture.gov. ie or by telephone to 01-5058885.