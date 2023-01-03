Investigation into death of Aoife Johnston (16) at Limerick hospital to commence 'shortly'

AN INVESTIGATION INTO the death of a teenage girl from menigitis in University Hospital Limerick is to begin shortly.

Aoife Johnston, from Cronan Lawn, Shannon, Co Clare, was struck by the illness and died at University Hospital Limerick on Monday, 19 December.

It has been reported that she spent a significant amount of time on a hospital trolley.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told reporters on 23 December that an investigation will help determine whether her death was preventable or not.

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One today, Chief Clinical Director of UL Hospitals Group Professor Brian Lenehan said incident will be investigated in line with national HSE policy.

Professor Lenehan said it is his responsibilty to commission the review and that it will “start very shortly”.

Advertisement

The family of Aoife Johnston and those involved in her care will be involved in the review, he said.

He added that the review will be chaired by someone who is external to the hospital group.

Professdor Lenehan said that, as Chief Clinical Director, he wanted to extend his “deepest condolences to the Johnston family on the tragic loss of their daughter”.

Speaking last month, Varadkar said that it was important “not to jump to conclusions at this stage”.

“My understanding is that a Serious Incident Management Team has now been established and that’s going to review her treatment … I am a former [non-consultant hospital doctor] and former GP and that’s exactly why I wouldn’t jump to conclusions as to what happened in terms of her treatment or care,” Varadkar said.

“It is really important that an investigation is carried out and that the case is fully reviewed so that we can understand whether what happened was preventable or not, and what can be done in the future to improve the situation.”

With reporting by Emer Moreau and David Raleigh