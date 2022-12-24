Taoiseach commits to investigation into death of Aoife Johnston (16) at Limerick hospital

THE TAOISEACH HAS committed to an investigation into the death of a teenage girl from meningitis in University Hospital Limerick.

Leo Varadkar told reporters yesterday that an investigation will help determine whether the death of 16-year-old Aoife Johnston was preventable or not.

He offered his condolences to the bereaved family, and remarked that it was important “not to jump to conclusions at this stage.

“My understanding is that a Serious Incident Management Team has now been established and that’s going to review her treatment … I am a former [non-consultant hospital doctor] and former GP and that’s exactly why I wouldn’t jump to conclusions as to what happened in terms of her treatment or care

“It is really important that an investigation is carried out and that the case is fully reviewed so that we can understand whether what happened was preventable or not, and what can be done in the future to improve the situation.

“So that that investigation is is going to happen, and I’ll certainly seek an assurance from the HSE this afternoon that the investigation will be done as thoroughly and as quickly as possible, because I know that’s what the family expects, and that’s what they have a right to expect.”

Close contacts

The HSE’s Department of Public Health Mid West said on Wednesday that it was identifying close contacts of a person who had died from meningitis in the mid-west region.

Aoife Johnston, from Cronan Lawn, Shannon, Co Clare, was struck by the illness last weekend and died at University Hospital Limerick on Monday.

It has been reported that she spent a significant amount of time on a hospital trolley.

She “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family”, an obituary notice read.

The Department of Public Health Mid West said earlier this week that “the overall risk to the wider community is considered low”, but that meningitis “is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, and it can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacteria and viruses”.

“Person-to-person spread of meningococcal disease is very unusual, especially with others who are not a household or physically close personal contact.”

“Bacterial meningitis is less common but usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics.”

Hospitals under ‘sustained pressure’

Damien McCallion, the HSE’s Chief Operations Officer, said yesterday that Aoife’s death was “a horrible thing to happen to any family, particularly at this time of the year.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, he confirmed that an investigation was set up “immediately” to examine the care given.

He added that hospitals around the country are “under sustained pressure” due to high numbers of patients with Covid-19, the flu and RSV.

Yesterday, 360 patients, including 19 children, were without a bed in Irish hospitals, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said yesterday: “The members we represent, and their clinical colleagues are very angry where they have been left to try provide care in really unsafe environments.

“Nurses, doctors, and all patient-facing staff have been placed in an impossible position because of poor planning on behalf of their employer and the Government. Our members and the patients in their care are dealing with the consequences of a minimalistic, hands-off approach.”

McCallion said in response: “We’re now dealing with three viruses, not one.

“We have increased our workforce … we would like to have more staff recruited, we’re actively trying to do so.”

Additional reporting by David Raleigh