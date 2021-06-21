HSE investigates suspected Delta variant outbreaks in Athlone

THE HSE HAS warned members of the public of potential outbreaks of the Delta variant of the Covid virus in Athlone, Westmeath.

In a statement this evening, the HSE said the Department of Public Health in the Midlands is investigating suspected cases of the variant in the Athlone area.

The cases have not yet been officially confirmed by Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

The HSE said these cases are associated with socialising which occurred on the west side of the river on Friday 11 June.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “It is not clear how transmission occurred. It may be that social distancing advice was not adhered to and there have been reports of house parties that night.”

The importance of this is that the Delta variant is very transmissible and those who are not fully vaccinated may be at risk of infection., the HSE added.

Anybody who was socialising in that area of Athlone and is now showing symptoms is being asked to get a test. The HSE said this can be booked online here.

“If you have symptoms, please contact your GP, do not go to work, restrict your movements, and arrange a Covid-19 test. Covid-19 symptoms can be as mild as a runny nose so please be very vigilant,” the statement added.

The HSE added that there is no evidence of a Covid outbreak or a Delta variant case in Tubber National School.

Earlier today, it emerged that 20% of all of last week’s Covid cases were the Delta variant.