Investigations ongoing after sudden death of two year old boy in Co Antrim

INVESTIGATIONS ARE ONGOING after the sudden death of a two year old boy in County Antrim.
The incident is understood to have happened yesterday near a farm on the Bravallan Road in Ballymoney.
The PSNI is are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive in Northern Ireland and Environmental Health from Causeway Coast and Glens Council.
SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has offered her condolences to the family of a child who died.
She said the entire area was in shock following the incident.
Councillor McKillop said: “I can’t begin to imagine what they are going through, but I know that everyone right across this area is thinking of them at this awful time.
“This is an absolutely terrible tragedy which has reverberated throughout the community here as seen by the huge outpouring of grief and support for those affected.
“I know people in Ballymoney will rally around this family and help them in any way they can as they come to terms with this unspeakable loss.”
