Gardaí appeal for help finding 36-year-old man missing from Dublin

Ioan Savin was last seen on 16 December.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help tracing the whereabouts of missing 36-year-old Ioan Savin.

He was last seen in the Dublin 4 area on 16 December 2021.

Ioan is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of stocky build, with short fair hair and a sallow complexion.

When last seen he was wearing a navy coat with a fleece lining, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark footwear.

Gardaí said they are concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Donnybrook on 01 6669200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.