Outside the International Protection Office last week Sasko Lazarov
Lower Mount Street

Protesters to vent 'disgust' at treatment of asylum seekers at IPO campsite demonstration today

TD Bríd Smith said the Government should use any available properties at its disposal.
1 hour ago

A PROTEST IS set to take place in Dublin city later today calling on the Government to do more to support homeless asylum seekers. 

The protest will take place outside the International Protection Office (IPO), where in recent weeks dozens of asylum seekers have been forced to sleep in tents due to government’s failure to find accommodation for them.

United Against Racism, Social Rights Ireland and End Direct Provision Action have all called for the Government to take emergency action.

The groups have said they are “disgusted” at the Government’s actions over the weekend – when the men sheltering in tents outside the IPO on Lower Mount Street were bussed out of the city and relocated to the Dublin mountains. 

A number of the men who were moved on Saturday morning returned to their tents on Mount Street later that day to find that some of their tents had been destroyed. 

In a statement this afternoon, People Before Profit said the move was a “cynical and profoundly irresponsible ploy by the government to remove encampments from the centre of the city on St. Patrick’s  weekend, when many tourists are visiting Dublin”.

It continued: “It is outrageous that these vulnerable men are being treated with such disdain by our  government. With over 166,000 empty properties in Ireland, and at least 500 beds available  in emergency accommodation in locations such as City West, it is hard to see this inhumane  treatment of asylum seekers as anything other than a deliberate policy intended to  discourage others from seeking asylum in Ireland. ”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith called on the Government to take count of state-owned empty property that could be used as shelter for these individuals. 

She added that the state should also consider properties owned by organisations “like the church and the HSE”. 

“We need to do something to end this nonsense that pits one community against the other over a manufactured housing crisis,” Smith said. 

Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
