Iran accuses Israel and vows to 'descend like lightning' to avenge killing of top nuclear scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died in a shootout on Friday.

By Press Association Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 7:22 AM
Hossein Dehghan, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

IRAN WILL “DESCEND like lightning” to avenge the death of a top nuclear scientist who was assassinated yesterday, an adviser to the country’s supreme leader said.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whom Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear programme until its disbanding in the early 2000s, was killed in a shootout on Friday.

His death led Hossein Dehghan, a presidential candidate in Iran’s 2021 election as well as an adviser to its supreme leader, echoed an earlier claim that Israel was behind the attack and issued a warning.

“In the last days of their gambling ally’s political life, the Zionists seek to intensify and increase pressure on Iran to wage a full-blown war,” Dehghan wrote, appearing to refer to US President Donald Trump’s last days in office.

“We will descend like lightning on the killers of this oppressed martyr and we will make them regret their actions.”

Tehran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had suggested Israel was behind the attack, in which he said “terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist”.

“This cowardice — with serious indications of Israeli role — shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Zarif tweeted.

“Iran calls on the international community — and especially EU — to end their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror.”

Israel declined to immediately comment on the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu once mentioned in a news conference saying: “Remember that name”.

Israel has long been suspected of carrying out a series of targeted killings of Iranian nuclear scientists nearly a decade ago.

State TV Friday cited sources confirming the death. It said it would offer more information soon.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called Amad, or Hope programme,  which the International Atomic Energy Agency says ended in the early 2000s.

IAEA inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites as part of Iran’s now-unravelling nuclear deal with world powers.

However, Israel and some other countries have alleged the programme was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran.

Tehran has long maintained its nuclear programme is peaceful.

