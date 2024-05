IRAN’S HARD-LINE PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash along with several others last week.

Raisi did not have full power within the country’s power nexus – that goes to Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – but it still raises some questions over Iran’s future given the sky-high tensions in the Middle East right now.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, presenter Laura Byrne is joined by Paola Rivetti, associate professor in politics and international relations at Dublin City University to look at what happens next in Iran. What role did he play in Iranian society? How does the succession process work – and is there any scope for a more moderate leader?

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.