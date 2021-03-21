#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 21 March 2021
10% of people in Ireland have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

Over 478,000 people have been administered a first dose.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 11:55 AM
43 minutes ago 21,270 Views 76 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND’S VACCINE ROLLOUT hit another milestone today, with more than 10% of the population having received at least their first dose of a Covid jab.

As of Thursday, 18 March, a total of 478,725 first doses of the three vaccines currently used in Ireland have been administered, representing 10.05% of people in Ireland.

175,526 second doses have been administered, meaning 3.69% of the population are now fully inoculated.

The focus of the vaccine rollout is currently on people aged over 70 and those between 16 and 69 with a medical condition that puts them at very high risk of severe disease from Covid-19.

The roll-out has been beset with uncertainty over supplies of the jabs, but falls within or above the European average of doses administered per capita and is largely complete among staff and residents of care homes, as well as frontline healthcare workers.

The figures are published with a two-day lag.

The estimate that 10% of the people have received their first dose is based on the 2016 Census, frequently used by health officials when calculating figures like these.

A more recent estimate of the population from the CSO would place this figure at 9.6% of the population.

Nicky Ryan
