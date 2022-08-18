Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's 'onerous' Afghan refugee programme has zero decisions in year since Taliban takeover

The scheme was designed to help Afghans travel to Ireland to stay with family members who are already living in the State.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 12:05 AM
53 minutes ago 936 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5842918
A protest outside Leinster House last year urging the government to welcome more Afghan refugees.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A protest outside Leinster House last year urging the government to welcome more Afghan refugees.
A protest outside Leinster House last year urging the government to welcome more Afghan refugees.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A YEAR SINCE the Taliban returned to power and five months since applications stopped being accepted for Ireland’s special programme to help Afghans, no decisions have yet been issued on over 500 applications from people seeking temporary residence.

In the 12 months since the militant islamist group’s dramatic seizure of power, Afghanistan has been plunged into a stark humanitarian crisis with over half the its population going hungry, according to the latest figures from the UN’s World Food Programme.

In response to the crisis, Ireland created a special scheme – the Afghan Admissions Programme (AAP) – to help Afghans travel to Ireland to stay with family members who were already living in the State.

The programme opened in December last year and was limited to 500 places, with each resident here able to nominate up to four Afghan family members for a place. When it closed in March it had received a total of 528 applications.

Despite the deadline passing five months ago, the Department of Justice has yet to issue decisions on any of the applications, leaving Afghans in limbo as they seek to join their family in Ireland.

Ciara Ross of the Irish Refugee Council said the long wait for decisions has left the applicants feeling left behind.

“The wait is hard for people. I’ve got a client who is an Irish citizen now, so is his wife, his mother and he has three children in Ireland. He’s had one brother kidnapped by the Taliban and one brother was killed by the Taliban,” Ross explained.

“They feel kind of left behind. They couldn’t get a visa waiver and they don’t have a decision. They’re living in Ireland. They’re waiting. They’ve seen the Ukrainian war with 65,000 potentially earmarked to enter before the end of the year. They’re all visa waivers.

“It’s a narrow little program as it is and now it’s been half a year waiting for any decisions at all.”

From its creation, NGOs raised concerns about the Afghan Admission Programme, particularly the financial burden it placed on the applicants and how difficult it was to qualify for.

Nasc, the migrant and refugee rights centre, said the structure of the programme is “very problematic”.

“The scheme had some of the most onerous requirements we had ever seen,” Nasc CEO Fiona Hurley said.

“By way of example, the Afghan Admission Programme required the sponsor in Ireland to show that they had accommodation available for their family members at the time of application.

“Months on, anyone who did try to secure extra accommodation at the start of the year to fulfil the requirements of the application would have been paying rent on an empty property for months.

“Our Advocacy Team supported people as they broke down in tears when they saw the AAP details and realised they didn’t meet the conditions to apply. The reality of life in Afghanistan is one of extreme poverty and danger for many people,” Hurley added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said the applications are currently being assessed and decisions will be issued “in the coming months”.

Related Reads

15.08.22 Taliban celebrates 'day of conquest' to mark turbulent first year in power
08.02.22 Taliban in Geneva for week of talks as Afghanistan remains in humanitarian crisis
06.02.22 Relocating from Afghanistan: 'People have made us feel at home. I can see where my future is'

The delay in processing the applications and the low numbers of Afghans being permitted to travel to Ireland stands in stark contrast with how the State has responded to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Visa free travel arrangements for Ukrainians were introduced the day after Russia launched its invasion in February and, as of Monday, over 45,000 Ukrainian nationals have arrived in the State.

Along with the AAP, Ireland issued almost 600 humanitarian visa waivers to Afghans under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP).

These were largely granted to human rights workers and others who are particularly at risk under Taliban rule. However, travel and border issues have resulted in dozens of the people who were granted the waivers not being able to travel to Ireland.

As well as this, the Department of Justice said a total of 135 ‘join family’ visas have been approved for Afghan nationals and 77 family reunification applications have been approved.

Hurley said Ireland needs to do more to help Afghans reunite with family members who are already in Ireland.

“One year on from the Taliban return to power, we must not forget the Afghans left behind and we should be doing more to ensure that Afghans in Ireland have realistic pathways to sponsor their family members to join them in Ireland.

“The war in Ukraine is closer to us geographically and receives far more media and political coverage, but the international community made commitments to Afghans last year and should deliver on those commitments.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie