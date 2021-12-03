All inbound travellers to Ireland will need a negative Covid test from today

ALL TRAVELLERS ARRIVING into Ireland are required to have a negative Covid-19 test from today, regardless of vaccination status.

The negative test can be either a PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a professionally-administered antigen test taken in the past 48 hours. Children aged 11 and under will not be required to have a negative test.

The new measures, which will be reviewed again in a fortnight’s time, come amid increasing concern about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and will apply to persons arriving into the State at ports and airports from overseas, and including people travelling from Britain.

Similar requirements for a negative test introduced in the UK last week do not require people travelling from Ireland to provide a negative test

People who do not have a negative test and arrive in Ireland will be subject to fines and will be required to isolate at home or their final destination until they can provide a negative test.

On Wednesday, the first case of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in Ireland in an individual who had returned from southern Africa.

A preliminary study by South African scientists suggests the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to the Delta or Beta strains. The findings, based on data collected by the country’s health system, provide the first epidemiological evidence about Omicron’s ability to evade immunity from prior infection.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday evening to discuss the risks posed by the new Omicron variant and social mixing in December. The recommendations to the government are expected to include limits on household visits and restrictions on hospitality capacity and opening times.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Speaking yesterday, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it will take about two weeks before the wider picture surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is known.

Legislation that will allow the government to reinstate mandatory hotel quarantine passed all stages in the Dáil last night and will go to the Seanad today. Introducing the bill, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that “unfortunately, the threat of the emergence of variants of disease has not gone away”.

He said with the emergence of the variant and uncertainties about its strength and transmissibility, “hotel quarantine may be necessary for a limited time in the interest of protection of public health and to control transmission”.

Public health officials yesterday confirmed 4,163 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday. 545 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 117 in ICU.