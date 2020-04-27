This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chief Medical Officer: Cemeteries not on the list of places people can visit during Covid-19 restrictions

There have been calls to allow people to visit cemeteries following a decision to do so in parts of the North.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 27 Apr 2020, 8:09 PM
1 hour ago 16,791 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085422
Mourners attend St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton, Dublin (file photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie
Mourners attend St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton, Dublin (file photo)
Mourners attend St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton, Dublin (file photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer has reminded the public that cemeteries are not on the recommended list of places that they can can visit during the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Dr Tony Holohan urged people to continue to stay at home as much as possible in order to protect themselves and others while the outbreak continues.

He said that although NPHET was conscious that people were now allowed to visit some cemeteries in the North again, that was not the case south of the border.

Restrictions had been put in place at some graveyards in the North in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus there.

However, many cemeteries in the North reopened following an authorisation by Stormont ministers last week, amid calls to do so from the public and church leaders.

The move has led to similar calls for a similar exception to be introduced here.

But Holohan stressed that cemeteries are not currently on the list of exceptional places where people may go under current government guidelines.

“We have public health advice here in relation to what are appropriate and recommended activities. We try to limit those activities in as much as we possibly can,” he said.

“We’ve been clear in what they are… we’re aware of that change or development in relation to Northern Ireland. We’re continuing to engage on a daily basis with colleagues on a cross-border basis.

Holohan also said that if NPHET was in a position to make any change to its guidance on visiting cemeteries, the team would make that clear towards the end of this week.

However, he added that it would not currently do so.

“Our basic message for people now is to stay at home as much as you possibly can, for reasons of your own protection and for reasons of ensuring that we can limit, as much as we can, the transmission of this virus,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie