Chief Medical Officer: Cemeteries not on the list of places people can visit during Covid-19 restrictions

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer has reminded the public that cemeteries are not on the recommended list of places that they can can visit during the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Dr Tony Holohan urged people to continue to stay at home as much as possible in order to protect themselves and others while the outbreak continues.

He said that although NPHET was conscious that people were now allowed to visit some cemeteries in the North again, that was not the case south of the border.

Restrictions had been put in place at some graveyards in the North in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus there.

However, many cemeteries in the North reopened following an authorisation by Stormont ministers last week, amid calls to do so from the public and church leaders.

The move has led to similar calls for a similar exception to be introduced here.

But Holohan stressed that cemeteries are not currently on the list of exceptional places where people may go under current government guidelines.

“We have public health advice here in relation to what are appropriate and recommended activities. We try to limit those activities in as much as we possibly can,” he said.

“We’ve been clear in what they are… we’re aware of that change or development in relation to Northern Ireland. We’re continuing to engage on a daily basis with colleagues on a cross-border basis.

Holohan also said that if NPHET was in a position to make any change to its guidance on visiting cemeteries, the team would make that clear towards the end of this week.

However, he added that it would not currently do so.

“Our basic message for people now is to stay at home as much as you possibly can, for reasons of your own protection and for reasons of ensuring that we can limit, as much as we can, the transmission of this virus,” he said.