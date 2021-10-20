Coronavirus: 2,148 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 2,148 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also confirmed a further 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 464 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU.

The ICU figures reflect a significant increase of 12 in the past 24 hours and comes amid concern about a rise in daily cases.

Yesterday’s figure of 2,399 new cases was the highest daily case number recorded since January 2021.

The five-day moving average is 1,937.

A NPHET media briefing involving Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is being held this afternoon at the Department of Health, the first such briefing since August.

“Disease incidence is high and increasing across the country and across all age groups. However, vaccination has helped us prevent many serious illnesses and deaths,” said Holohan in a statement.

“Covid-19 is one of the most contagious viruses we have ever experienced. We have achieved extensive suppression of this disease in the past, our collective commitment to the basic measures now need to be reviewed and enhanced.

“While vaccination rates are extremely high, they are only one tool we need to use in protecting ourselves against,” he added, stressing that other tool is compliance with basic public health measures by the general public and across sectors.

Updates to follow…