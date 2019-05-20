This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Ireland got the lowest number of votes at the Eurovision semi-finals this year

It wasn’t to be for Irish Eurovision hopeful Sarah McTernan last Thursday.

By Sean Murray Monday 20 May 2019, 9:02 AM
47 minutes ago 7,376 Views 30 Comments
Sarah McTernan performing on Thursday
Image: Sebastian Scheiner/PA Images
Image: Sebastian Scheiner/PA Images

WHILE THE NETHERLANDS were celebrating victory at this year’s Eurovision, statistics revealed by the organisers have shown that Ireland got the lowest number of votes in the two semi-finals in the 2019 contest. 

Sarah McTernan performed the song 22 in the second semi-final on Thursday but failed to make it to Saturday’s final with the lowest score for any country at this round.

With three points from the UK, five from Moldova and eight from Italy, Ireland’s 16 points was 78 points behind the lowest-placed qualifier Denmark in Thursday’s semi-final. 

It was the lowest in either semi-final and matched the UK’s 16 points in the final. 

In Saturday’s final – between televoters and points from the Irish jury – we awarded Norway 18 points, 17 to Switzerland and 16 to The Netherlands.

how ireland voted

Sweden proved far more popular with the jury than those ringing in to vote, however, and was awarded the full 12 points.

The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence, who had been favourite, won the contest with his piano-based power ballad Arcade. 

A source of controversy at this year’s Eurovision – held in Israel – occurred when members of Icelandic group Hatari had banners featuring the Palestine flag confiscated from them at the venue after they flashed them at TV cameras during the voting segment

With reporting from Daragh Brophy

