An estimated 200 million viewers are expected to tune in as the 26 finalists compete.
Liveblog
2019′s EUROVISION FINAL is upon us.
An estimated 200 million viewers worldwide are expected to tune in as the 26 finalists duke it out in Tel Aviv from 8pm (Irish time).
Ireland won’t be in this year’s final lineup after Sarah McTernan failed to make it through from the semi-finals on Thursday night.
The favourite to win is The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence with his Coldplayesque piano ballad Arcade. Australia (yes, Australia), Sweden and Switzerland are also hotly tipped.
Of course, the fact that Israel is hosting the contest is not uncontroversial – and a boycott campaign spearheaded by pro-Palestine groups was launched almost as soon as last year’s results were announced. In Ireland, alternative events have been organised tonight by the IPSC.
We’ll be following the song contest right through till shortly before midnight. But it’s worth noting, before it starts, that it may not be an entirely politics free zone here on the liveblog … we’ll occasionally break away from covering the televised show to bring news from protests and alternative concerts happening in Ireland and elsewhere.
Of course, there have been various international protests in the run up to the contest – and here at home Christy Moore will headline an alternative concert in Dublin’s National Stadium.
On the ground in Tel Aviv, where a high security cordon has been put in place around the venue, protests from pro-Palestinian groups have been largely muted today.
Reuters reports that around 60 people boarded a boat at the nearby port of Jaffa earlier to hear various speakers voice their opposition to Israel’s hosting of the competition (if you’re interested, by way of wider coverage of the debate, you can find an op-ed supporting the boycott, from the IPSC, here, and one from the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland opposing it here).
In recent days, there’s also been some opposition to the fact that the show is being staged on a Saturday from local religious leaders.
The fact that rehearsals and preparations for tonight’s final have been taking place during the Jewish Sabbath has prompted criticism from Israel’s chief rabbi. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even felt in necessary to write a letter asserting that the government has no control over the staging of the contest. More here in the Jerusalem Post.
Okay some of the important details first…
The contest starts at 8pm and the results, in keeping with the system of recent years, will be determined by a combination of expert jury votes in each country and viewers from all 41 participating Eurovision countries (including Ireland, even though our contestant is no longer in the running).
Netta, last year’s winner for Israel, will perform the opening act, and there’s an interval show featuring various past Eurovision winners and runners up from recent years singing each other’s songs (Conchita Wurst, pictured below, is probably the best known of them).
Madonna will perform just before the results are announced singing Like a Prayer and … some new song or other.
The voting is a 50/50 split between the juries (who have already cast their votes) and the viewer votes.
We should have a result shortly before midnight (yes, it’s a very long show … that’s why they have the semi-finals these days).
