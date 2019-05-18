2019′s EUROVISION FINAL is upon us.

An estimated 200 million viewers worldwide are expected to tune in as the 26 finalists duke it out in Tel Aviv from 8pm (Irish time).

Ireland won’t be in this year’s final lineup after Sarah McTernan failed to make it through from the semi-finals on Thursday night.

The favourite to win is The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence with his Coldplayesque piano ballad Arcade. Australia (yes, Australia), Sweden and Switzerland are also hotly tipped.

Of course, the fact that Israel is hosting the contest is not uncontroversial – and a boycott campaign spearheaded by pro-Palestine groups was launched almost as soon as last year’s results were announced. In Ireland, alternative events have been organised tonight by the IPSC.

We’ll be following the song contest right through till shortly before midnight. But it’s worth noting, before it starts, that it may not be an entirely politics free zone here on the liveblog … we’ll occasionally break away from covering the televised show to bring news from protests and alternative concerts happening in Ireland and elsewhere.