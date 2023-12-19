The Explainer: Ireland at the Golden Globes - who is nominated, and what are their chances?

IRISH FILMS AND actors have been making their mark on the international stage in recent years – and that was obvious yet again with the nominations for the Golden Globes.

The awards are seen as something of a precursor to the Oscars, potentially giving an indication of further award success.

Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, and Andrew Scott all feature in the Best Actor category, while Poor Things, produced by Ireland’s Element Pictures, is also up for a slew of nominations.

Joining us on this week’s episode is author and freelance arts journalist Aoife Barry, who takes us through the history of the awards as well as the familiar faces who are up for Best Actor.

We also explore what is next for Murphy, Scott, and Keoghan, and what the Golden Globes mean for next year’s Oscars.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.