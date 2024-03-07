Ireland had highest rate of Gonorrhoea and third highest rate of Syphilis across Europe in 2022

IRELAND HAD THE highest incidence rate of gonorrhoea across Europe in 2022, and the third highest incidence rate of syphilis.

That’s according to the latest report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which notes that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are on the rise across Europe.

The 2022 ECDC reports on chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, and lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV) highlight an increase in reported cases of these STIs across the 30 European Economic Area (EEA) nations.

The EEA contains the 27 EU nations, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

The ECDC said the figures indicate a “pressing need” for heightened awareness of STI transmission, as well as enhanced prevention, access to testing, and effective treatment.

There was an increase in the number of reported gonorrhoea cases in 2022 across both Ireland and Europe, with Ireland having the highest rates of gonorrhoea.

There were 3,812 confirmed gonorrhoea cases in Ireland in 2022, a rate of 75.3 per 100,000 population and a considerable jump on the year previous when there were 2,348 cases and a rate of 46.9.

There were 70,881 confirmed cases across the EEA in 2022, a 48% increase when compared with 2021.

Elsewhere, Ireland had the third highest rates of syphilis in 2022.

Malta tops the list with 24.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 population, followed by Luxembourg at 23.3.

Ireland comes third, tied with Spain, with 16.6 cases per 100,000.

There were 839 confirmed cases of syphilis in Ireland in 2022, up from 718 the year previous.

Across the EEA, there were 35,391 reported cases in 2022, a 34% increase on 2021.

There was also an increase in chlamydia cases in Ireland in 2022, with 9,728 confirmed cases, an incidence rate of 192.3.

In 2021, there were 8,322 cases and an incidence rate of 166.2.

There were 216,508 confirmed cases of chlamydia across the EEA, a 16% increase on the year previous.

Meanwhile, there was also a rise in lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV).

LGV has “potential long-lasting complications” and almost all cases in 2022 were reported among men who have sex with men.

There were 27 confirmed LGV cases in Ireland in 2022, up from 14 the year previous.

However, this is down from 2019’s figure of 38.

There were 2,059 reported LGV cases across the EEA in 2022, a 58% increase when compared with 2021, and Spain, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium accounted for 84% of all notified cases.

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon expressed “deep concern over the rising STI rates” and said the figures “demand urgent attention and concerted efforts”.

“Testing, treatment and prevention lie at the heart of any long-term strategy,” she added.

“We must prioritise sexual health education, expand access to testing and treatment services, and combat the stigma associated with STIs.”