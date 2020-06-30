Quiz: How well do you know these Irish holiday destinations?

IRELAND HAS ENTERED Phase Three of easing Covid-19 restrictions this week, but Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is continuing to urge people not to travel abroad or the foreseeable.

Dr Holohan’s warning comes after 24 new cases were diagnosed in Ireland, at least six of which he said were associated with international travel.

As officials continue to warn against travelling abroad, many people are opting for ‘staycations’ this year.

So, on that note, let’s test your knowledge of Irish holiday destinations…

What town is this? Sharkshock/Shutterstock Killarney Westport

Dingle Tralee And what about this spot? Shutterstock Doolin Lahinch

Bundoran Salthill Which island is this? Shutterstock Achill Inis Óirr

Arainn Mór Inisbofin Where in Cork is this? Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock Carrigaline Mallow

Kinsale Cobh This village, located on the east coast, is called... Ann-Marie Fegan/Shutterstock Carlingford Rosslare

Courtown Skerries Which River Shannon town is this? Niall F/Shutterstock Athlone Portumna

Carrick-on-Shannon Killaloe This castle is located in the west of the country... which castle is it? Manuel Capellari/Shutterstock Bunratty Castle Blarney Castle

Rock of Cashel Dunluce Castle Which county can Lough Eske be found in? Girl Grace/Shutterstock Co Mayo Co Kerry

Co Fermanagh Co Donegal The Giant's Causeway is located in Northern Ireland, but which county can it be found in? Lyd Photography/Shutterstock Co Derry Co Down

Co Antrim Co Armagh Finally... which city is this landmark located in? Nahlik/Shutterstock Limerick Belfast

Cork Dublin Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share