Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know these Irish holiday destinations?

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people not to travel abroad for the foreseeable.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
35 minutes ago 8,386 Views 6 Comments
IRELAND HAS ENTERED Phase Three of easing Covid-19 restrictions this week, but Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is continuing to urge people not to travel abroad or the foreseeable. 

Dr Holohan’s warning comes after 24 new cases were diagnosed in Ireland, at least six of which he said were associated with international travel. 

As officials continue to warn against travelling abroad, many people are opting for ‘staycations’ this year. 

So, on that note, let’s test your knowledge of Irish holiday destinations… 

What town is this?
Sharkshock/Shutterstock
Killarney
Westport

Dingle
Tralee
And what about this spot?
Shutterstock
Doolin
Lahinch

Bundoran
Salthill
Which island is this?
Shutterstock
Achill
Inis Óirr

Arainn Mór
Inisbofin
Where in Cork is this?
Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock
Carrigaline
Mallow

Kinsale
Cobh
This village, located on the east coast, is called...
Ann-Marie Fegan/Shutterstock
Carlingford
Rosslare

Courtown
Skerries
Which River Shannon town is this?
Niall F/Shutterstock
Athlone
Portumna

Carrick-on-Shannon
Killaloe
This castle is located in the west of the country... which castle is it?
Manuel Capellari/Shutterstock
Bunratty Castle
Blarney Castle

Rock of Cashel
Dunluce Castle
Which county can Lough Eske be found in?
Girl Grace/Shutterstock
Co Mayo
Co Kerry

Co Fermanagh
Co Donegal
The Giant's Causeway is located in Northern Ireland, but which county can it be found in?
Lyd Photography/Shutterstock
Co Derry
Co Down

Co Antrim
Co Armagh
Finally... which city is this landmark located in?
Nahlik/Shutterstock
Limerick
Belfast

Cork
Dublin
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

