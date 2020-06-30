Quiz: How well do you know these Irish holiday destinations?

IRELAND HAS ENTERED Phase Three of easing Covid-19 restrictions this week, but Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is continuing to urge people not to travel abroad or the foreseeable.
Dr Holohan’s warning comes after 24 new cases were diagnosed in Ireland, at least six of which he said were associated with international travel.
As officials continue to warn against travelling abroad, many people are opting for ‘staycations’ this year.
So, on that note, let’s test your knowledge of Irish holiday destinations…
