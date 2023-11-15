Government defeats vote seeking to expel Israeli ambassador and impose sanctions

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 10 minutes ago
THE GOVERNMENT HAS defeated a motion in the Dáil seeking to expel the Israeli ambassador and impose economic sanctions on Israel.
The Social Democrats had brought a motion to the Dáil this evening calling for the Government to bring economic sanctions against Israel, refer it to the International Criminal Court for investigation of alleged war crimes, and to withdraw the Israeli ambassador’s diplomatic status in Ireland.
However, Government TDs voted to replace the Social Democrats’ motion with one reasserting that the government will maintain diplomatic relations with the Israeli ambassador and “pursue all possible avenues at the EU and the UN to build an international alliance for peace”.
The government’s motion set out that it will “intensify advocacy for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”.
It will also “continue Ireland’s consistent and strong support for the International Criminal Court and to uphold the independence and impartiality of the Court”.
The government’s amendment was pushed through with 85 votes in favour and 55 against.
Sinn Féin had also proposed a motion calling for Israel to be referred to the International Criminal Court, which the government similarly overpowered.
Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar criticised Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns over the party’s motion.
Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Cairns asked the Taoiseach if he was “satisfied that Israel will face no economic or diplomatic consequences for its massacre in Gaza” and asked what actions the Government is willing to take in relation to Israel.
In response, Varadkar said he believes there is a “way to lead in international affairs, and a way not to lead”.
“If you go too far on a limb you lose influence. You get put in the category where you don’t get listened to anymore.
“As Tony Blair would have said, if you lead so far in front, nobody can see you. And that’s not an approach that works in international affairs.”
However, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy this evening labelled the result of the vote “shameful”.
Hundreds of people had come together to stage a protest outside of Leinster House ahead of the votes.
Protesters called for the ambassador Dana Erlich to be expelled from Ireland in response to Israel’s intense bombardment of the Gaza strip in recent weeks.
They also called for a ceasefire in the conflict that has devastated the Middle Eastern region since 7 October, when Hamas launched attacks against Israeli communities, and Israel subsequently declared war.
The protesters chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Israeli ambassador, out, out out”.
Hundreds gathered outside of Leinster House tonight for a huge pro Palestine demonstration ahead of the vote on expelling the Israeli ambassador from Ireland tonight. Real sense of urgency at this demo tonight, the crowd chanted "Out, out out". pic.twitter.com/xYYKEpX5wG— Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) November 15, 2023
The Irish Government has repeatedly said that Israel has a “right to defend itself”, but both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have also said that Israel’s military actions must comply with international law and have called for a humanitarian ceasefire multiple times.
Yesterday, Minister Simon Harris said that the Israeli Government has been “blinded by rage”, and that its attacks on Gaza have been disproportionate.
The coalition Government has been firm in saying that it will not vote to expel the Israeli ambassador.
Government leaders would point to the the first Irish citizens who were trapped in Gaza being able to cross into Egypt via the Rafah crossing as a development that shows its diplomatic approach is working.
A group of 23 citizens were transported to Cairo, and the Tánaiste, speaking from the Egyptian capital today, said that more will follow.
Since 7 October, over 11,000 Gazans have been killed as a result of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza strip, the region’s health ministry has said.
Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns addressed the protest this evening and called for the Irish Government to go further than “words of condemnation”, and to take diplomatic action against Israel.
She said that Israel has turned Gaza into a “graveyard for children”.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site