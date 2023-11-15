Expelling Israeli ambassador 'underplays the value of international engagement', says govt

THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATS have tabled a motion in the Dáil calling for the Irish government to place economic and political sanctions on Israel, as TDs receive ‘thousands’ of letters in support of the Palestinian people amid Israel’s war with Hamas.

The party, backed by other opposition TDs, is seeking to expel the Israeli ambassador – a move that the government has deemed a bridge too far, considering the impact it would have on communication channels.

Speaking on the motion, Gary Gannon TD accused the international community of ‘enabling’ Israel’s actions.

“There is an impending genocide taking place in gaza as we speak.”

He said that it is “unconscionable” for the Irish government to maintain ties with Israel.

The Journal has an Explainer on what it means to expel an ambassador.

Today, thirty Irish citizens and immediate family members cleared to evacuate Gaza began leaving through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

Gannon said the government wishes to take Irish people away from the conflict and then “avert their gaze” from Israel’s actions, which he believes are “an affront to human dignity”.

Cian O’Callaghan TD began by condemning the use of the conflict by some people to justify antisemitism and islamophobia.

“The life of a child in gaza is the same as a life of a child in israel,” he said.

“We must take a stand against this forced displacement of the Palestinian people and we must name it what it is. This is a barbaric act of ethnic cleansing.”

Comparisons were made with the conflict in Ukraine, but Minister of State for the Department of Justice James Browne said that this war is ‘fundamentally different’.

The government is calling for a ceasefire and the unconditional release of hostages.

The Fianna Fáil TD welcomed continued engagement with the issue “which is deeply important to the Irish people”.

“The government strongly condemns any act which violates international humanitarian law,” said Browne.

“There is no doubt in anyone’s mind about the gravity of the situation.”

He said that expelling the Israeli ambassador “underplays the value of international and multilateral engagement”.

“Cutting off diplomatic relations with a country means cutting off communication channels.”

He added that it is during conflict when diplomacy is most important.

Referring Israel to the the International Criminal Court “would run contrary to legal advice”, Browne said, and would risk ‘politicising’ the issue and undermining the court’s independence.

A referral “would simply repeat an action that has already been taken”, he added – an argument the opposition does not accept.

Jennifer Whitmore TD agreed with Minister Simon Harris’ description of the conflict as a “war on children”.

However, she added: “Strong words have not prevented a single bomb from dropping. They have not prevented a single child from being killed.”

“When it is over we each will have to look at what we did at the face of what’s happening in Gaza,” she said.

“I really hope for the sake of the people in Gaza, and indeed for yourselves on the government benches and the people in power, that you did everything in your control … and you didn’t just shout strong words from the sidelines and turn a blind eye to genocide.”