Group of Irish citizens have been 'cleared' to leave Gaza through Rafah border today, Govt says

A GROUP OF Irish citizens have been cleared to evacuate Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt today, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

The Department said last night that a number Irish citizens in Gaza were expected to be notified that their names are included on a list to leave the territory into Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

In a statement this morning, a spokesperson for the Department said that “a first group of Irish citizens and dependants has been cleared to exit through the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt today,” a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

“Arrangements are in place for staff from the Irish Embassy in Cairo to meet them and to provide them with consular assistance and support, including with onward travel to Ireland,” they said.

“We expect additional Irish citizens and dependants in Gaza to be on the list in the coming days. We are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who wish to do so will be able to exit as soon as possible.”

This would allow Irish citizens, who have been stuck in Gaza since conflict broke out in the region, to leave for the first time.

The Department contacted Aymen Shaheen, his wife Suha, his 19-year-old daughter Rawan and 12-year-old son Ibrahim last night, RTÉ has reported.

The family were around 4km from the border this morning.

“It’s dangerous, but we can move, we have to do it,” Aymen Shaheen told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Shaheen said he is feeling “fantasic” that he and his family will be able to leave Gaza, adding that it’s like being chosen by God to survive.

Speaking of the situation in Gaza, he said: “Everything in Gaza is upside down … nothing is the same, nothing in Gaza today is the same as 40 days ago.

“It’s hard to find food, hard to find water, hard to find bread. It’s hard for everyone. I am lucky, I am so happy that I am going to leave.”

Irish father-of-three Ibrahim Alagha, who has been in Gaza since the conflict started, told The Journal last night that he was yet to receive a call.

“I’m waiting. I’m patiently waiting for a call. So hopefully within the next hour or two, I will get the news,” he said at the time.

Speaking to RTÉ, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said: “Obviously, it’s still a very fluid situation, but we’re very hopeful that a number of our citizens can make it through. We will continue to work with the remaining Irish citizens to get them through. That’s one of my priorities for the week for both Egypt, Israel and the Occupied Terrorities.”

He said he could not confirm precise numbers as to how many Irish citizens will be able to cross the border.

Martin is heading to the Middle East today to visit Egypt, Israel and Palestine in the coming days.

He is expected to meet theIsraeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Government sources have said one reason behind the trip, which was scheduled just this week, is to push for the some 40 Irish citizens to be allowed to leave the region.

The Rafah border crossing opened on 1 November to allow foreigners and dual nationals to flee the besieged region. It was the first time Egypt has opened the Rafah crossing since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on 7 October.

After its opening, Martin said he wanted to see the citizens, who remain in Gaza, be evacuated via Egypt “as early as possible“.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “urgently seeking to have Irish people included in subsequent evacuations”.

With reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill and Christina Finn