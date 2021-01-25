#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 25 January 2021
Eighteen Irish restaurants land Michelin stars for 2020 at virtual ceremony

The first new award went to Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 25 Jan 2021, 10:40 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Kichigin
Image: Shutterstock/Kichigin

A WEST CORK restaurant has been announced as Ireland’s newest recipient of a Michelin star at the UK and Ireland awards for 2020 today.

The award went to Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore, which now features among 21 Michelin star restaurants on the island of Ireland.

Head chef Ahmet Dede was previously awarded a Michelin star in the 2019 edition of the Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland when his Mews restaurant was awarded the prize.

The restaurant is the only newcomer to join the 18 Michelin Star restaurants in the Republic of Ireland and three in Northern Ireland.

Four Irish restaurants also received a Michelin ‘Bib Gourmand’, including Goldie in Cork, Table Forty One in Wexford, Spitalfields pub in Dublin and Volpe Nera in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Another three were awarded green Michelin stars – a new award highlighting restaurants which are deemed to have created top-of-the-range sustainable practices: KAI and Loam, both in Galway city, and Inis Meáin Restaurant on Inishmaan on the Aran Islands.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, recognised that Covid-19 has created a challenging period for the hospitality industry.

He also congratulated those restaurants which had received this year’s awards.

“The Michelin Guide is about promoting the hospitality industry as a whole and we want to shine a light on the hard work, tenacity and commitment of chefs and restaurant teams,” he added.

The full list of Michelin-starred restauraunts in Ireland now:

Two stars:

  • Aimsir in Celbridge , Kildare
  • Greenhouse in Dublin
  • Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin

One star:

  • The Oak Room in Adare Manor, Limerick  
  • House in Cliff House Hotel, Waterford
  • Chestnut in Ballydehob, Cork 
  • Liath in Blackrock, Dublin 
  • Ichigo Ichie in Cork 
  • Chapter One in Dublin 
  • L’Ecrivain in Dublin 
  • Variety Jones in Dublin 
  • Aniar in Galway 
  • Loam in Galway 
  • Campagne in Kilkenny
  • Bastion in Kinsale, Cork 
  • Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Clare
  • Lady Helen in Kilkenny
  • Dede in Baltimore, Cork

