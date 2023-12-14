EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLLISION: Twelve people, including eight schoolchildren, have been hospitalised following a collision between a school bus and a lorry in Co Kilkenny this morning.

2. #EUROVISION: Close to 500 emails have been sent to RTÉ calling on it to boycott the 2024 Eurovision due to Israel’s involvement in the song contest.

3. #KIDS IN CARE: Sixty-two asylum seeking children have disappeared from State care after arriving in Ireland alone.

4. #AXA: The insurance company’s offices in Dublin have today been occupied by pro-Palestinian activists as part of its “Boycott Divestment and Sanctions campaign”.

5. #GAA: JP McManus IS to give every GAA county board in Ireland €1 million to be shared equally among all codes.