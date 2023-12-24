GOOD MORNING.

Social media

1. Both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have expressed concerns over X, formerly Twitter, after it was reported last week that the social media platform has instructed staff not to suspend users that post explicitly racist, sexist and homophobic content.

Christmas weather

2.Happy Christmas eve all! Today is to be windy and gusty at times. It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will gradually clear southwards, but will linger near southern coasts. You can expect the odd blustery shower in places, and clear spells as well throughout the day.

Gaza latest

3. Israeli strikes in Gaza killed more than 200 people in 24 hours, Hamas-controlled authorities said last night, as the United States again pressed its ally to do more to protect civilians.

Ukraine war

4. A Ukrainian woman living in Gort speaks to other women who have fled the conflict in their home country, as they prepared for another Christmas far from home.

Asylum cases

5. Interpretation problems were responsible for 13% of asylum appeal postponements last year.

This impacted over 100 asylum appeal hearings, delaying an already lengthy process for those seeking international protection.

Autism

6. The manager of Ireland’s AsIAm charity has spoken to The Journal about the difficulties of the Christmas period for some autistic children, and how a change toi routine can be best managed.

Accommodation shortage

7. The Government may consider lengthening the time after which vacant accommodation or former nursing homes could be made available to house asylum seekers and refugees, the Irish Times reports.

UK politics

8. The UK Home Secretary has apologised for making a date rape joke at a Government event, after being reported to have made reference to spiking his wife. A spokesperson said the comments were “ironic”, and said in jest.