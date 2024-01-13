GOOD MORNING.

Middle East

1. The US has carried out a fresh strike in Yemen after the Houthis vowed to carry out further attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The British Government has warned Iran to “cease and desist” from its support of the militants. In Iran, protesters burned US and British flags, as police held them back from reaching the British embassy.

Anti-immigration attacks

2. A vacant guesthouse in Ringsend that had been due to house families experiencing homelessness was never intended to house refugees or asylum seekers down the line, planning files have shown. The building was targeted in a destructive arson attack after it was rumoured to be earmarked as an asylum seeker accommodation centre.

Lebanon

3. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in southern Lebanon as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated in recent weeks.

The healthcare system and humanitarian NGOs working in Lebanon are struggling to cope with the growing number of people displaced by the fighting, as the country enters its fifth year of financial crisis.

US election

4. After many months of speculation and anticipation, voters will soon begin to have their say on who will be the 47th president of the United States. Ahead of the Iowa Republican caucus this Monday, Larry Donnelly writes on what to look out for.

BT Young Scientists winner

5. Fifth year student Seán O’Sullivan from Coláiste Chiaráin has won this year’s BT Young Scientists Award.

The 17-year-old from Limerick scooped the top prize with his project VerifyMe: A new approach to authorship attribution in the post-ChatGPT era.

“The judges were hugely impressed by Sean’s innovative approach to addressing a problem that has only recently emerged and his programming skills in architecting a complex software solution,” Chair of the Technology Group Judging Panel, Leonard Hobbs said.

Weather

6. A cold weather advisory is in place from Met Éireann this warning as the forecaster warns of icy patches, widespread frost and hazardous travelling conditions, as we are set for another very cold weekend, with lowest temperatures of -2 tonight.

National Palestine demonstration

7. A massive demonstration in support of Palestine is set to take place in Dublin today, with several organisations taking part, and some bussing into the capital from other parts of the country. People are marching from the Garden of Remembrance, from 1 pm, to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Mary Lou Mcdonald

8. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is set to address a rally being held in support of Palestine in London today. She will be calling for an immediate ceasefire. Hundreds of thousands are expected to turn out for the event.