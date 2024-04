EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s news stories so far.

1. #MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS: The UN has urged Iran and Israel to “defuse” tensions as the Tánaiste says Iran has been a “malign actor” in the region.

2. #SYDNEY: A boy has been detained over the stabbing of a bishop and a second clergyman at a church in Sydney during a live-steamed sermon, just days after several people were killed at a shopping centre in Bondi.

3. #FAI DEPARTURE Jonathan Hill to leave his role as FAI chief executive after more than three years in the role.

4. #CUSTOMER COMPLAINTS:A judge has described as “disgraceful” how telecom giant Eir threatened staff with “disciplinary action” if they handled customer complaints according to its own code of conduct and in compliance with Irish law.

5. #SEIZURE: New cameras will be introduced in Dublin by next year that will capture people breaking red lights, according to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.