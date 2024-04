A CHRISTIAN BISHOP has been stabbed in an attack during a church service in a suburb of Sydney in Australia.

Police in New South Wales have confirmed that one man has been arrested after local units responded to reports that a number of people have been stabbed.

Worshipers were at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, west of Sydney, where Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was carrying out an evening prayer service.

According to a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the suspect is assisting police in their ongoing investigation into the incident.

Local media in Australia have said at least four people were injured, the New South Wales police service said all of those injured suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by paramedics.

It is understood that the Bishop, who has a large social media following, was one of those injured during the incident.

The attack comes just two days after six people were killed in a mass-stabbing incident in at a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach on Saturday. The suspect was shot dead by police.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.