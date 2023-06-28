EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. RTÉ EXECS TALK: RTÉ executives appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon to face questions over undisclosed payments worth €345,000 being paid to Ryan Tubridy.

2.CATTLE CULL: The leader of the Social Democrats accused the Rural Independent group of stirring up fear during a two-hour debate on a motion asking for a guarantee there would be no “cull” of cattle in Ireland to reach environmental targets.

3. WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Vera Pauw her call to leave Jamie Finn out of the Ireland squad for the World Cup was the hardest decision.

4. BALLYBUNION BEACH: Two beaches in Ballybunion, Co Kerry have been closed to swimmers after samples taken from the water were found to contain “elevated levels of bacteria”, Kerry County Council has said.

5. GARDA IN COURT: A garda has appeared in court accused of dangerous driving and endangerment of life in connection with an incident where three men were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago.