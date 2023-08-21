Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 21 August 2023 Dublin: 21°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
1.3k
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #Ironman deaths: The two men who died during the Ironman competition in Youghal, CO Cork, have been named locally.

2. #Return of the Late Late Show: The Late Late Show will return to our screens next month with not only a new face presenting, but also a new programme logo and a shorter run-time. As of yet, the show does not have a new sponsor.

3. #Temple Bar Robbery: A seventeen year old accused of robbing an English tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar has been held in custody after being charged with later mugging another man in the same area. 

4. Hawaii wildfires: Some 850 pepole are still missing following devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, according to its mayor.

5. Covid-19: The number of cases of Covid-19 is rising steadily, partially due to a new highly transmissible sub-variant called Eris. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     