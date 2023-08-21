EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #Ironman deaths: The two men who died during the Ironman competition in Youghal, CO Cork, have been named locally.

2. #Return of the Late Late Show: The Late Late Show will return to our screens next month with not only a new face presenting, but also a new programme logo and a shorter run-time. As of yet, the show does not have a new sponsor.

3. #Temple Bar Robbery: A seventeen year old accused of robbing an English tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar has been held in custody after being charged with later mugging another man in the same area.

4. Hawaii wildfires: Some 850 pepole are still missing following devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, according to its mayor.

5. Covid-19: The number of cases of Covid-19 is rising steadily, partially due to a new highly transmissible sub-variant called Eris.