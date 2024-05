IRELAND IS EXPECTED to hear today if the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces will get the job of leading Europe’s military committee.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy has been in Europe in recent weeks and visited a number of countries to discuss his candidature for the chair of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC).

Clancy is in the running to take over the top job from Austrian General Robert Brieger.

Later today the EUMC will announce the results of its ballot of member state military leaders.

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin got approval in March from Cabinet to formally nominate Clancy, currently Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, for election to the position.

If he is successful he would leave his role as the leader of the Irish Defence Forces and would serve outside the State at the rank of General. He would also have a team of up to ten members of the Defence Forces as support staff.

The EUMC is the highest military body within the EU and was established in January 2001. The committee directs all military activity by the EU with particular attention on union military activities with the Common Security and Defence Policy.

It is not the first time an Irish candidate went for the EUMC chair job. Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, who was then Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, was not successful in 2017.

Austrian General Robert Brieger (left) with Lt Gen Sean Clancy on a recent visit to Ireland. Irish Defence Forces Irish Defence Forces

Clancy is up against Slovenian and Polish candidates. It is believed that Clancy is seen as having a strong chance among those two candidates given his experience.

However a source said that while Clancy’s experience and seniority in rank compare favourably to the Polish candidate it may come down to the votes of NATO member states siding with a member of the alliance.

Clancy is in Europe today for the announcement while Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Tánaiste Micheál Martin is due at the PDFORRA conference in Cavan.