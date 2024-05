WE’RE NOW LESS than three weeks away from polling day in the crucial European elections, but it can be difficult parse for voters when it’s such a crowded field of candidates angling for votes across three constituencies, two of which span the majority of Ireland.

The Journal‘s politics podcast, The Candidate, returns for a new season as part of the EU 2024 Explained series. The podcast delves into the election and helps you make sense of it. It profiles each constituency and gives you a more comprehensive look at the election itself.

Presented by Political Editor Christina Finn, our first episode heads to Ireland South, and we’re joined by an expert panel to look at the man issues in the area and gauge who the serious candidates are: Damien Tiernan, presenter of Déise Today on WLR FM and former RTÉ south-east correspondent; Theresa Reidy, political scientist and lecturer at University College Cork; Muiris O’Cearbhaill, reporter with The Journal currently focusing on the EU; Rónán Duffy, Assistant News Editor with The Journal.

Advertisement

The Candidate / SoundCloud

This episode was presented by Christina Finn and produced by Nicky Ryan and Sinéad O’Carroll.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.