EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COST OF LIVING: Long queues have formed outside of a Dublin day centre for food vouchers as around 3000 people turned up to try and get help for the Christmas period.

2. #LIGHTS OUT: The Journal’s investigation into Ireland’s energy crisis, as concerns were flagged as early as 2014 about the need to bring more powerplants online.

3. #INVESTIGATION ongoing in Northern Ireland after a 32-year-old woman was found dead last night in Lurgan and one man was arrested.

4. #CMO urges people experiencing “new Covid-like symptoms” to stay at home over Christmas and avoid parties and family gatherings as hospitals deal with serious overcrowding and a large number of patients with respiratory infections.

5. #RATHKEALE: Justice Minister slams “unacceptable scenes” in Limerick town last night as cars were written off in ramming incident and machetes were allegedly produced.