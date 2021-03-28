Poll: Should Ireland accept surplus UK vaccines?

THERE IS GROWING speculation that the United Kingdom could offer Ireland surplus vaccines once its own rollout programme is complete.
The Sunday Times reports that plans are being drawn up, while senior Irish government sources told The Journal that no formal offer has been discussed with their British counterparts.
The United Kingdom, experiencing its own supply interruptions, could ultimately only have a surplus when Ireland’s own rollout gathers more pace in the coming months.
This morning we’re asking: If offered, should Ireland accept surplus UK vaccines?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (22)