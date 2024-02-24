Advertisement
Ireland players celebrate their first try of the game. Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland march on in Grand Slam bid after BP win over Wales

Tadhg Beirne’s late try ensured another five match points for Andy Farrell’s men.
1
4.4k
1 hour ago
Ireland 31

Wales 7

IRELAND MADE THEIR fans wait for that last hurrah. It arrived with the clock a minute in the red. Tadhg Beirne was the man to put the cherry on a cake that had threatened to turn a little sour-tasting at times in the second half against Wales.

Such was Ireland’s first-half dominance in Dublin, you were tempted to wonder if they might challenge their record winning margin of 44 against Wales.

17-0 to the good and having left a few scores out there, it seemed that Ireland could kick on towards a massive win. That wasn’t quite to be but they did notch their third bonus-point win from three in this Six Nations as their Grand Slam bid continued.

