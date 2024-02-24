Ireland march on in Grand Slam bid after BP win over Wales

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Ireland 31

Wales 7

IRELAND MADE THEIR fans wait for that last hurrah. It arrived with the clock a minute in the red. Tadhg Beirne was the man to put the cherry on a cake that had threatened to turn a little sour-tasting at times in the second half against Wales.

Such was Ireland’s first-half dominance in Dublin, you were tempted to wonder if they might challenge their record winning margin of 44 against Wales.

17-0 to the good and having left a few scores out there, it seemed that Ireland could kick on towards a massive win. That wasn’t quite to be but they did notch their third bonus-point win from three in this Six Nations as their Grand Slam bid continued.

